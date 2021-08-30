How much do you know about Islam?

Congratulations on finishing this series on Understanding Islam! See how much you’ve learned with this quiz based on the material in this series. Answers are at the bottom of the page.

You can read all six articles in this Understanding Islam series on TheConversation.com, or we can deliver them straight to your inbox if you sign up for our email newsletter course.

1. When did the first Muslims come to what is now the United States?

a.) 400 years ago

b.) after World War I

c.) after the Iranian revolution in 1979



2. Who is Muslims’ most revered figure?

a.) Jesus

b.) Moses

c.) Muhammad



3. What does the word “Allah” mean in Arabic?

a.) light

b.) God

c.) brother



[Curious to learn more about faith, politics, arts and culture? Sign up for This Week in Religion.]

4. Which of the following is NOT one of the basic tenets of Islam?

a.) professing one’s faith

b.) praying five times a day

c.) memorizing key passages of the Quran

c.) giving zakat, or donating a certain portion of one’s wealth

d.) fasting during Ramadan

e.) making a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia



5. What direction do Muslims face while praying?

a.) toward Mecca in Saudi Arabia

b.) toward the nearest ocean

c.) toward the sunrise

d.) toward their mother’s home



6. Which of the following is not a sect of Islam?

a.) Eid al-Fitr

b.) Sunni

c.) Shiite

d.) Zaydi

e.) Twelver

f.) Shafii



7. True or false: The Dutch painter Rembrandt collected miniature paintings from the Mughals, the Muslim dynasty that ruled the Indian subcontinent for over 300 years.

a.) true

b.) false



8. What does “sharia” mean?

a.) God’s rule

b.) ethics

c.) the way

d.) conversation



Answers: 1. a 2. c 3. b 4. c 5. a 6. a 7. a 8. c