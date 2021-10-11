This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast explores how science fiction’s hopes and fears can inspire humanity’s response to the climate crisis.

Chris Pak, lecturer in English Literature at Swansea University, explores the history of science fiction stories about terraforming, geoengineering, space and climate change. As COP26, the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, approaches Pak says authors of science fiction are consulted by organisations and governments to help us think about the risks and challenges of the future in ways inaccessible to other disciplines. He says we urgently need more of this imaginative impulse.

This story came out of a project at The Conversation called Insights, which is supported by Research England. You can read more stories in the series here.