How to deal with the pain of racism — and become a better advocate: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 2

The killing of George Floyd last May sparked a global protest movement calling for an end to racism and police brutality. But it also surfaced a lot of pain for those who deal with racism every day. Where do we go from here?

In Episode 2 of Don’t Call Me Resilient, the writer, activist and Zen priest Reverend angel Kyodo williams speaks about the pain of racism, and how she uses meditation to combat it — and become a stronger anti-racist activist in America today.

For a full transcript of this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, go here.

Every week, we highlight articles that drill down into the topics we discuss in the episode. This week, Karen Ragoonaden explains how mindfulness practices can help us navigate the unsettling realities of racial injustice.

Read more: How to be a mindful anti-racist

You can listen or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. We’d love to hear from you, including any ideas for future episodes. Join The Conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use #DontCallMeResilient.