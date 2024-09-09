How to stay healthy during freshers’ week

Are you heading off to university for the first time this year? If so, congratulations on securing your place.

First up comes freshers’ week, where your university should give you an amazing welcome. Hopefully you’ll meet and socialise with lots of new people, sign up for clubs and societies, get used to the university lifestyle, find out about your course, and more.

The opportunities are endless so try not to miss out. But freshers’ week is also an opportunity for the spread of infectious diseases, so you’ll need to protect yourself and others to make sure you have a good time.

There’ll be events, parties, offers and invitations galore. Sleep might be the last thing on your “to do” list, but make time for it. Lack of sleep can weaken your immune system: research shows people who do not get enough sleep – or enough good quality sleep – are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus such as a common cold. Lack of sleep can also delay your recovery when you get sick, which could cramp your style during your first few weeks at uni.

Alcohol can play a big part in freshers’ week for some students – but hangovers from hell may stop your fun. Know your limits, drink a glass of water for every alcoholic drink, and say “no” when you’ve had enough – or if you don’t want to drink in the first place. Excessive drinking can weaken your immune system and, if you really go too far, alcohol poisoning is a horrible – and even potentially fatal – experience.

Also, try not to take up every student discount on offer by eating pizza, kebabs and burgers at each meal. A poor diet and fast food can affect the immune system too, making you more vulnerable to infections. For example, research shows spikes in your sugar intake can suppress your immune system.

Eat well and try to have a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables – these contain vitamins that can boost your immune system. Studies show that consuming foods high in vitamin C – such as grapefruits, oranges, tangerines, sweet red pepper, broccoli, strawberries, kale, and kiwi fruit – can increase white blood cell production, which is key to fighting infection.

It is also important to remain physically active to improve your health, immunity, confidence and wellbeing. So, make the most of the student union and local clubs and get dancing! Maybe join a sports society, too, to combine exercise and socialising.

Good hygiene reduces the risks

The most common illness you might find yourself picking up at university is “freshers’ flu” – a catch-all term for conditions like colds, sore throats and the flu. Don’t let these or other bugs spoil your fun. Protect yourself – and others – by practising good hygiene to reduce the risk of spreading illnesses.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water – especially after using the toilet, and before and after eating. Use hand sanitizers if you do not have access to water. Always use tissues when you cough or sneeze, and bin them as quickly as possible afterwards.

If you do feel unwell, stay home and avoid close contact with other people – and contact your GP or university health centre, if needed.

Give sickness the swerve

Coronavirus: COVID can spread very quickly among university students. Symptoms may include headache, runny nose, continuous cough, fatigue, bodily aches and loss of smell or taste. Symptoms are similar to flu, so do a PCR or rapid lateral flow test and – if you test positive – you’ll need to isolate yourself to prevent spreading the virus further. Also, ensure you get both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine – and booster doses if needed.

Mumps: This virus is highly contagious so make sure you’ve had the MMR vaccine before starting uni. Symptoms include a swollen face, headache, painful joints and high temperature. If you suspect mumps, contact your GP. There’s no specific treatment so ensure you get enough rest, drink plenty of water, take painkillers if needed, and quarantine yourself for at least five days after symptoms appear.

Meningitis: This is inflammation of brain lining and it’s caused by viruses such as enteroviruses and herpes simplex virus or by bacteria including Streptococcus pneumoniae, _Neisseria meningitidis or Haemophilus influenzae.

Bacterial meningitis is rare but more serious as it can be associated with sepsis, which can be life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, a dislike of bright lights, high temperature and vomiting.

Watch out for a rash that starts like tiny pinpricks and later turns to purple blotches which won’t fade when pressed (try using a glass tumbler against the skin). The MenACWY vaccine protects against meningococcal meningitis – contact your GP if you are not sure whether you’ve had it.

Sexually transmitted infections: STIs such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis are very common among young people – and they’re on the rise. An STI is diagnosed in a young person every four minutes in England, and those aged 15-24 account for almost two-thirds of Chlamydia diagnoses. Use a condom with any new or casual partner, and get tested regularly to protect yourself and others from STIs.

Mental health: As a new student, you’ll probably feel a mixture of excitement and some serious new-kid-at-school nerves – that’s to be expected. But for some, starting university can be a difficult time. Don’t be afraid to seek mental health support. Your university will have student mental health services, and there are online resources available too, such as Student Minds and Student Space.

You’ve worked hard to get to this stage, and joining university is the start of a new chapter in your life. So, make your freshers’ week one to remember – in a good way.