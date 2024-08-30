If new technologies snarl your airline experience, here are old-school strategies to cope

Ten years ago I wrote a book titled “The End of Airports” about how digital technologies and commercial air travel were on a collision course. Earlier this summer, I was proved right.

In July, a cybersecurity software outage snarled airports around the world. Airlines took weeks to get back to normal. Delta was particularly hard hit, with some 7,000 flights canceled and delays lasting well into August.

As an expert on air travel who contemplates flight from a humanistic and cultural studies perspective, I think the new technologies woven into air-travel management are a double-edged sword. While they enhance elements of safety and efficiency, they can also make the entire system more fragile and vulnerable.

The downsides of digital technology

To be fair, aviation depends on technology. Humans would never have gotten off the ground without it. But new technology can create new problems even as it solves old ones. The latest digital tech offers necessarily imperfect ways to manage a vast, intricate network of places, machines and people.

And as the computer systems get more fine-tuned and integrated, they also can result in catastrophic failures, precisely because of the connective nature of tech. And let’s not even talk about the weather.

The past summer’s software glitch event won’t be the last time some unforeseen variable brings air travel to a halt. Fortunately, travelers don’t have to depend solely on airport technology systems or our own smart devices for seamless travel. Here are six analog strategies that travelers can use to cope with air travel debacles:

Old-school flying suggestions