The Conversation
This is a photo collage: clockwise it depicts a heart with 215 written inside, a protest from NY with a hand that says Stop Asian Hate, a protest from London, ON (a woman raises a purple flag), a group of people in Ottawa wearing orange T-Shirts, A protest and a sign that says, Canada is not immune to racism, a black and white image of police in riot gear while spraying a fire hose.
Don’t Call Me Resilient is getting a little newsier. Photo credits clockwise: Chad Hipolito/CP (215 heart); Bebito Matthews/AP (protest in New York City), DCMR logo, Tandem X Visuals/Unsplash (Regina, Sask.), Sean Kilpatrick/CP (Ottawa 2022), Geoff Robins/CP (London, Ont. 2022), Spenser H/Unsplash (2017).

In its new season, Don’t Call Me Resilient brings you the news — through an anti-racist lens 🎧

Boké Saisi, Vinita Srivastava, The Conversation

We’re getting ready to bring you Season 5 of Don’t Call Me Resilient, our podcast that takes on systemic racism and the ways it permeates so many aspects of our everyday lives.

For this season, which we launch on March 30, we’ll be getting a little newsier, recording in real time.

Have a listen to our trailer here and read on to learn a bit more.

We’ll be talking about both big news stories and those more under-reported from an anti-racist lens. We’ll be getting into everything from breaking news events, to the aftermath of large political shifts in our social landscape (think the human fallout of Roe v. Wade overturning). One thing will remain the same: the crucial role of storytelling in surviving our current world and building a better one.

As we live through historic overlapping and interrelated crises, we’ll focus on imagining a better future together.

Listen in and stay tuned. And if you have ideas that you would love to see covered, we’d especially love to hear from you. Email us at theculturedesk@theconversation.com.

Join The Conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use #DontCallMeResilient.

You can listen to all of the episodes or follow on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts.

