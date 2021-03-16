Indigenous community research partnerships can help address health inequities

Disclosure statement

Janet Jull receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Alexandra King, MD, FRCPC has an academic appointment at the University of Saskatchewan. She is the inaugural Cameco Chair in Indigenous Health and Wellness, an endowed research chair established by the Royal University Hospital Foundation through a generous donation from Cameco and from the Department of Medicine. She receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Liver Foundation, and pharmaceutical companies (Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Merck). She is affiliated with the Sanctum Care Group (board member), and serves on a variety of local, national and international working groups and councils.

Angela Mashford-Pringle works for University of Toronto. She receives funding from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, Canadian Institutes of Health Research and eCampus Ontario.

Darrel Manitowabi receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Alberta Gambling Research Institute, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, and Indigenous Services Canada.

Jennifer Walker receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Ontario SPOR Support Unit, the Government of Ontario, and the Public Health Agency of Canada. She is a Core Scientist with the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences. She is also affiliated with the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging and the Health Data Research Network. She is on the Board of Directors for Research Canada.

Malcolm King is a Professor of Community Health and Epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan and an Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University. Malcolm King receives funding from CIHR for Indigenous health research.

Melody E. Morton Ninomiya receives funding from Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Social Sciences & Humanities Research Council for community-partnered studies with Indigenous communities and Indigenous Knowledges in research, respectively.

Priscilla Ferrazzi consults to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Law Society of Nunavut. She has received funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Social Science and Humanities Research Council of Canada, and The Law Foundation of Ontario. Priscilla is a lawyer working at Queen's University and an Adjunct Professor in the School of Public Health and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine a the University of Alberta. She is also an executive member of the Canadian Society for Circumpolar Health.

Cheyanne Desnomie, Lindsay Brant, and Moses Gordon do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.