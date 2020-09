Indonesia nomor 1 untuk publikasi jurnal akses terbuka di dunia: apa artinya bagi ekosistem riset lokal

Disclosure statement

Dasapta Erwin Irawan menerima dana dari Program Penelitian, Pengabdian kepada Masyarakat dan Inovasi ITB (P3MI-ITB).

Bambang Priadi menerima dana dari Institut Teknologi Bandung Program Penelitian, Pengabdian kepada Masyarakat dan Inovasi ITB (P3MI-ITB).

Zulidyana Dwi Rusnalasari is affiliated with Relawan Jurnal Indonesia RJI is a voluntary movement that voluntarily contributes thoughts and personnel related to managing electronic journals to managers of other journals in universities, research institutions, and others throughout Indonesia

LUSY TUNIK MUHARLISIANI and Sandersan Onie do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.