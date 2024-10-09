Kamala Harris is suddenly embracing the media spotlight – but is it working?

Kamala Harris appears to have drastically changed her media strategy for the final few weeks of the US election race. From largely avoiding media interviews, she has begun embracing them.

The Democratic presidential candidate demonstrated she was a serious and consensus-building leader on 60 Minutes with Bill Whitaker. She told amusing anecdotes and drank a beer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; gave fast, snappy returns on The Howard Stern Show; and for 40 minutes talked women’s rights, domestic violence and reproductive health on the high-profile Call Her Daddy podcast.

With less than a month to go until the presidential election, Harris is trying to hit all demographics with her media message campaign. She appeared to be most at home, or “real”, on Call her Daddy with Alex Cooper, where she talked about the lessons she’d learned from her mother, and how an abused school friend helped ignite her desire to fight for justice for the vulnerable.

The podcast, which focuses on women’s issues, has 5 million listeners. Harris already leads the voting among women by a majority of 55% to former president Donald Trump’s 43%, according to a MaristPoll conducted last month in swing state Pennsylvania.

More significant was the CBS 60 Minutes interview. This show, which averages 8.4 million viewers, has been a must for presidential candidates to appear on for the last half century.

The first controversy came a week before the broadcast when Trump pulled out, with his team allegedly complaining the programme would fact-check the interview. Trump also claimed he needed an apology from CBS over disputed facts related to his 2020 interview, specifically about Hunter Biden’s laptop. No apology was forthcoming.

The former president’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, alleged Trump had never actually confirmed the interview, calling it “fake news”. CBS reporter Scott Pelley, who was due to do the Trump interview, was scathing about the “shifting explanations” that had been given for his no-show.

In advance of Harris’s 60 Minutes interview, I asked Nick Bryant, author of The Forever War: America’s Unending Conflict with Itself, why he thought Trump had pulled out. “Scott Pelley is a seasoned pro,” Bryant replied. “On abortion, on January 6th, on accepting the 2020 result, he could skewer Trump. In a cost-benefit analysis, Trump has more to lose from a 60 Minutes interview than gain.”

Harris, on the other hand, had all to gain because, despite a clear win in the debate against Trump, she has stayed at relatively low visibility. During what was a fairly tough interview, she was quizzed on America’s inability to rein in Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, how she would fund her economic policies, how her administration would handle Ukraine, and whether or not she had flip-flopped on policies about fracking, immigration and Medicare.

Her answer regarding changing policies was not to deny this, as she had previously, but to say that over the past four years of being vice-president, she had travelled the country “listening to folks and seeking what is possible in terms of common ground. I believe in building consensus.” This strong answer managed to differentiate her starkly from her opponent’s more divisive approach.

Bryant believed that Harris’s lack of interviews before this latest round was worrying, because “she is not match fit” and her previous answers regarding the economy had been “tossed-salad like” and “strangely inarticulate”.

This time around, it wasn’t the economy that tripped Harris up, but answers about Israel and Netanyahu. After the interview, Fox News and the Trump campaign were quick to allege that an answer on Israel broadcast in the 60 Minutes trailer was different to the answer broadcast during the programme.

They argued that, once again, Harris had given a chaotic response in the trailer, while the answer in the programme was much more considered and neatly delivered. Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, asked: “Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” So far, there has been no comment from 60 Minutes.

Last-ditch swerves

The other factor that has dogged the Harris-Walz ticket is the claim that Governor Tim Walz had inserted himself, Walter Mitty-like, into being in Beijing at the time of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

He was first asked about this during the vice-presidential debate, where he answered that he was a “knucklehead” at times who had misspoken. Pressed on this in his part of Monday’s 60 Minutes interview, Walz said that people would understand the difference between him, who “got the date wrong”, and “a pathological liar like Donald Trump”.

After Trump’s disastrous performance in the September debate with Harris, he refused a second one. This can be attributed to his answers resulting in countless memes of him declaring erroneously that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people’s cats and dogs. Social media subsequently exploded in a similar way to Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance’s earlier claims that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies”.

And then Melania Trump threw a curve ball into the mix. Her autobiography, published this week, sets out her position on abortion, which conflicts with that of evangelic Republicans – a big Trump support base. “Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body,” she writes. “I have carried this belief with me my entire adult life”.

In these final weeks of campaigning, with the two sides so close in the polls, the gloves seem to have come off and we can expect further spats in the media. Once again, the power of misinformation and disinformation to sow conflict will continue to unfold on social media – especially now that X’s owner Elon Musk is openly campaigning, and jumping, in support of a Trump win.