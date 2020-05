Los bulos de la pandemia: cuántos, cuáles, dónde, cómo y quiénes

Disclosure statement

Ramón Salaverría es asesor de la International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

Bienvenido León, Fernando López Pan, Ignacio López-Goñi, Mª Carmen Erviti, and Nataly Buslon Valdez do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.