Model minority blues: The mental health consequences of being a model citizen — Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 9

It has been a tough year. We have all struggled and our collective mental health has taken a real hit. But according to a recent Statistics Canada report, South Asians have taken an even bigger hit, reporting lower levels of mental health than any other Canadians during the pandemic.

In this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, we take a look at some of the reasons why, including the pressure of needing to be a model minority. That’s the idea that Asian immigrants keep their heads down. They don’t rock the boat. They are successful and they prosper. Well, those ideas are mostly myths. And those myths can cause all kinds of problems. It often forces people to internalize their mental anguish and it can end up leaving gaps in our mental health services.

My guests on this episode are intimately connected to the situation. Satwinder Bains is an associate professor and director of the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley. Her research focuses on access to mental health support in South Asian communities and the effects of migration and social isolation on mental health. And Maneet Chahal is co-founder of Soch Mental Health, which encourages better access to mental health support in Canada’s South Asian communities.

If you or your loved one needs resources, check out this resource list published by Soch Mental Health Services.

