Nanoporos: secuenciación rápida del coronavirus como alternativa a la PCR

Disclosure statement

Olga Francino Martí es socia fundadora de Nano1Health (2020) y Vetgenomics (2010)

Carlos Flores Infante, Jaime Martinez-Urtaza, and Óscar González-Recio do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.