New home affairs head Tony Burke heads to Indonesia to tackle terrorism and people smuggling

Tony Burke is flying to Indonesia, within hours of being sworn into the home affairs portfolio, for talks on security issues including countering terrorism and people smuggling.

Burke said in a statement late Monday he would attend the tenth Indonesia-Australia Ministerial Council on Law and Security.

He would also co-chair the fifth Sub-Regional Meeting on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Security in Bali.

He will meet with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto.

“Indonesia is one of our most important bilateral partners, including on civil maritime security, people smuggling and countering violent extremism,” Burke said.

The ministerial council was the home affairs portfolio’s key bilateral engagement with Indonesia, he said.

“It is the primary forum to consult and set priorities on law enforcement, civil maritime security, and counter-terrorism and transnational crime cooperation.”

A trickle of people-smuggling boats continues to concern Australian authorities. Most have been intercepted but a handful have made it to the mainland.

Burke reiterated on Monday that the Albanese government was “committed to strong and secure boarders”.

“By maintaining strong borders we can deliver an orderly and compassionate immigration system that is tailored to the needs of the nation.”

Burke was also anxious to push back against opposition claims about the number of boat arrivals when he was immigration minister after Kevin Rudd became prime minister for the second time.

“When I took over the immigration portfolio in 2013 boat arrivals were at an all-time high. The policy changes I oversaw delivered a 90% reduction in the number of people putting their lives at risk on boats.”

Burke, who is also minister for immigration and multicultural affairs, said he had “a deep commitment to modern multicultural Australia and I look forward to working with communities across Australia. I also look forward to continuing Clare O’Neil’s important work in protecting the nation from cyber threats.

"I pay tribute to the law enforcement and intelligence officers who keep Australia safe, often at personal risk. I look forward to working with them.”

Unlike O'Neil, Burke will not have oversight of ASIO, which has been moved in Anthony Albanese’s weekend reshuffle to the attorney-general, Mark Dreyfus. But Burke has the policy responsibility for areas including countering terrorism, espionage, foreign interference, and violent extremism, as well as for transport security, cyber security and critical infrastructure.

Critics argue the transfer of ASIO, a statutory authority, has further hollowed out the portfolio, and blurred the lines on security issues and operations between the home affairs minister and the attorney-general. After the 2022 election, the Australian Federal Police and other law enforcement bodies were transferred away. Home Affairs was created by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as an empire for its first minister, Peter Dutton.