Nigeria’s first space traveller will be chosen by the public: how this will boost the country’s progress

The Blue Origin space craft owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is to take six individuals to space from nations historically underrepresented in space exploration. Nigeria is one of the selected countries. Though a date is yet to be fixed for this particular trip, the Blue Origin space flight usually lasts about 11 minutes, during which participants are expected to undertake an experiment of their choice. The partnership to send the first Nigerian to space was facilitated by Anne Agi, a space law and policy academic and president of LearnSpace Foundation. She explains, in this interview with The Conversation’s West Africa regional editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, why the space trip is important and its benefits for Nigeria as the country marks 25 years of its space exploration journey.

How did this come about?

The Space Exploration and Research Agency, a US based organisation, has an initiative called the Human Space Flight Program. Its mandate is to democratise space for everyone. The agency is purchasing seats on the Blue Origin which will be given out for free to partner nations with little or no space footprint.

In June 2022, the programme launched the second Brazilian ever to go to space. On the next flight, one seat is guaranteed to go to a Nigerian. Also on the flight will be an Indian and citizens from some small island developing states (yet to be determined).

The date is yet to be fixed.

How will the person be chosen?

The arrangement is that the Nigerian public will choose someone in an open, democratic voting process that will be administered by the Space Exploration and Research Agency. Any Nigerian can apply as long as they are over 18 years of age, are healthy and have basic English language skills. They don’t need to be a scientist.

A public online voting process will select the Nigerian for the mission. Think of this as a “Big Brother reality show on space”.

This Nigerian will then team up with citizens of five other countries for the space flight. It will take off from a Blue Origin facility in the US.

During the short space flight, the space farers will be allowed to undertake one experiment. Researchers and scientists in Nigeria’s National Space Research and Development Agency are already meeting to decide what experiment the Nigerian will take up.

The Nigerian space agency is also encouraging Nigerian students to come up with an experiment.

What building blocks has Nigeria put in place in space-related activities?

Nigeria has established the National Space Research and Development Agency, responsible for coordinating space-related activities, including human spaceflight, and has sponsored or co-sponsored six satellites.

Nigeria has also partnered with the Space Exploration and Research Agency to access a reliable launch vehicle and spacecraft capable of carrying humans to space. The country has established a training programme to prepare astronauts for space travel, including physical conditioning, scientific knowledge and spaceflight operations.

Nigeria has developed ground infrastructure, such as mission control centres, tracking stations and communication networks, to support space missions. And lastly, it has fostered partnerships with international organisations and space agencies.

Why is this important for Nigeria and what are the benefits?

First, Nigeria’s entry into human spaceflight will open doors to new international collaborations, commercial opportunities and access to space-based resources. Asteroids, for example, are rich in platinum, cobalt and helium-3 – rare but valuable materials.

The mission will conduct scientific experiments which may lead to breakthroughs in various fields.

Secondly, it will signify to the world that Nigeria is intentional about its space programme. This could attract investors in the science and technology sector.

Increased funding will also attract and retain the best talents in the field in Nigeria. Investing in space exploration can drive long-term economic growth, innovation and human capital development, aligning with Nigeria’s Vision 2050 goals.

Thirdly, it can inspire young Nigerians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Fourth, the preparation and actual event are crucial for Nigeria to demonstrate its capabilities, build expertise, and reap the benefits of space exploration and development.

What’s your assessment of Nigeria’s 25-year space journey?

I’d say early initiatives like the establishment of the National Space Research and Development Agency in 1999 and training of professionals in satellite technology, space science and related disciplines were notable. They have inspired a new generation of scientists and engineers.

Starting with the NigeriaSat-1 in 2003, Nigeria became one of the few African countries with an indigenous satellite in orbit. It provides valuable data for various applications, including disaster management and environmental monitoring. Subsequent satellites have furthered capabilities in Earth observation and remote sensing, aiding agriculture, disaster management and urban planning.

Nigeria has collaborated with international space agencies and organisations, including partnerships with China, Russia, the European Space Agency, and recently with private space agencies. These collaborations have provided opportunities for knowledge exchange, research and training.

Despite these achievements, Nigeria’s space programme faces challenges and setbacks. Funding constraints affect the timely development and launch of new satellites, as well as the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

This has also created a gap in indigenous technological capabilities for more complex missions such as deep space exploration or advanced satellite communication systems. As a result, Nigeria depends on foreign technology and expertise.

There is also the challenge of attracting and retaining space technology talent. Brain drain to countries with more established space programmes is a risk, especially without competitive salaries and career development prospects.

Nigeria’s weak institutional and policy framework also hampers the sector. A stronger institutional structure and clearer policy guidelines and legal framework could help streamline efforts and maximise the impact of the space program.

Increased and sustained funding for the National Space Research and Development Agency, and space research and development programmes to attract and retain top space talent, are ways to improve the sector. There is also a need for public awareness campaigns on the benefits of space technology and international collaborations to access advanced technologies and expertise.