Plants and people: the art of living together, a live-streamed event

Stories of plants and people are connected in countless ways. Humans have always needed and loved plants, but we have also caused untold destruction on natural environments around the globe.

The Conversation co-hosted an online panel discussion exploring the interconnections between the human and natural worlds on 14 June 2021, presented in partnership with the State Library of Queensland.

Prudence Gibson from UNSW, Laura Skates from The University of Western Australia and Tanja Beer from the Queensland College of Art joined Eddie Game from The Nature Conservancy in a passionate discussion about people’s interactions with plants across social, emotional, scientific and creative endeavours. Watch it below.

The discussion was presented to accompany Entwined: plants and people, a free exhibition at the State Library of Queensland that celebrates and explores the complexity and beauty of plants. It is open until November 14 2021.