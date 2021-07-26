 Menu Close
The Conversation
Micro-X-ray fluorescence map of an Australian native legume at The University of Queensland 2020. Maggie-Anne Harvey, Peter Erskine, Antony van der Ent, Lachlan Casey, University of Queensland

Plants and people: the art of living together, a live-streamed event

Benjamin Clark, Susan Hornbeck, The Conversation

Stories of plants and people are connected in countless ways. Humans have always needed and loved plants, but we have also caused untold destruction on natural environments around the globe.

The Conversation co-hosted an online panel discussion exploring the interconnections between the human and natural worlds on 14 June 2021, presented in partnership with the State Library of Queensland.

Prudence Gibson from UNSW, Laura Skates from The University of Western Australia and Tanja Beer from the Queensland College of Art joined Eddie Game from The Nature Conservancy in a passionate discussion about people’s interactions with plants across social, emotional, scientific and creative endeavours. Watch it below.

The discussion was presented to accompany Entwined: plants and people, a free exhibition at the State Library of Queensland that celebrates and explores the complexity and beauty of plants. It is open until November 14 2021.

