Power to the patient: Person-centred care and how you can take your health into your own hands

Person-centred care (also known as patient-centred care) is the philosophy of giving power back to patients and putting them “at the centre” of care.

It can lead to lower health-care spending and better patient health outcomes. That’s why person-centred care has become a top priority in Canada.

As a health services researcher working with an international group of researchers, my goal is to learn more about how person-centred care works and how we can use people’s voices and health information to make it happen.

I’m also a person who uses the health-care system, which is why I know it’s important for everyone to know what person-centred care is, where it came from and how each of us play a part in building a better health-care system.

What is person-centred care?

“Putting patients at the centre” is a really vague goal. That’s why your family doctor, pharmacist, physiotherapist and everyone in between probably has different ideas about how to be person-centred. Here are three signs that the care you’re getting is person-centred:

They see you as a whole person: You are unique and complex. You have wants, needs, friends and families. That’s why your health-care provider wants to hear what you have to say and respects your right to make choices about your own body. They treat you like a partner: Rather than tell you what to do, your health-care provider listens, teaches, and partners with you to build a care plan that aligns with your goals. Like any partnership, trust is key. You trust them, and they trust you. They help you navigate your journey to better health: They listen to your concerns and validate your feelings. They also give helpful advice using words you understand and point you to other resources when you need them.

Where did this idea come from?

(Shutterstock)

A hundred years ago in the western medical system, patients were expected to be passive. The health-care provider was the knowledge keeper for your body, so you did what they said without question. That’s why it was revolutionary when, in the 1950s, psychologists started saying that people can cure their own problems when they get the right support.

In the following decades, other experts (including several influential Canadians) brought even more ideas, like how patients should be seen as unique human beings. (Indigenous peoples understood this long before colonizers did.)

Three ways to push for person-centred care

Person-centred care has become essential. Especially when it comes to chronic diseases, you need to self-monitor, self-care and advocate for yourself. So what can you do to take your health into your own hands?

While you might not be able to change the system on your own, always remember that your voice matters.