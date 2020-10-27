The Conversation launches 2020: The Year That Changed Us

Today we’re launching 2020: The Year That Changed Us, a collection of essays written by Australia and New Zealand’s leading academics on what will be one of the most signifcant years of our lives. The authors use the latest research and evidence to reflect on this year, predict how our lives may be different moving forward, unearth what we may have missed in 2020 amongst the chaos and spotlight some of the best writing from the year.

We think this is one of the most important pieces of work we’ve published and a testament to the value of experts during times of crisis.

The Conversation x Readings

When: Tuesday October 27, 12.30 AEDT

Join Peter Greste, Susan Carland, Joëlle Gergis and The Conversation editor, Misha Ketchell as they explore the key lessons from this remarkable year and kickstart the discussion about what comes next.

The Conversation x Avid Reader

When: Thursday November 5, 6:30pm AEST

This special trans-Tasman online event will look at how COVID-19 and future pandemics will shape our lives in 2021 and beyond. It will take you inside the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, hearing from UQ vaccine project co-leader Professor Paul Young, and how we can prepare for the next pandemic — which University of Otago microbiologist David Murdoch warns could happen sooner than you think.

You’ll also get a chance to ask your own questions, with an audience Q&A chaired by The Conversation’s Executive Editor NZ, Liz Minchin.

Michelle Grattan and Peter Martin live (online) x National Library of Australia

When: Tuesday 17 November 2020, 12:30pm AEDT

In this Facebook Live event, join Michelle Grattan, Chief Political Correspondent at The Conversation, as she unpacks the year that changed us with Peter Martin, The Conversation’s Business and Economy Editor.