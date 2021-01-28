The Conversation Weekly: a new podcast from our global network

Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants; growing vaccine nationalism; insurrection at the US Capitol followed by a peaceful transfer of power; a tense election in Uganda. It’s been quite a start to 2021. And a reminder that reliable information is critical as we seek to make sense of what is happening in the world.

Misinformation continues to do enormous damage just as much of the world’s population remains critically vulnerable. The stakes couldn’t be higher – for public health, for the environment, for science and for democracy and human rights.

The Conversation works with academic experts around the world to help explain what’s going on. Now we’re launching a new weekly podcast to showcase expert analysis and cutting-edge research from across The Conversation’s global network.

Hosted by Gemma Ware in London and Dan Merino in San Francisco, every Thursday The Conversation Weekly will feature interviews with academics from universities around the world. These are people who’ve spent their lives studying everything from the smallest biological mysteries to the biggest political and ethical questions. There is no better place to turn if you want to understand our rapidly changing world and the search for solutions to the challenges ahead.

We’ll bring you analysis and explanations of widely reported, and perhaps misreported, news. But we’ll also look at some of the research and development that often isn’t given prominence by other media. Consider, for example, the mysteries of life – whether that be the advantages of androgynous brains or the discovery of two giant new galaxies that blast radio waves into the cosmos.

The first episode launches on February 4. Listen on The Conversation or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Conversation Weekly is produced by Mend Mariwany and Gemma Ware, with sound design by Eloise Stevens and music by Neeta Sarl. News clips in the trailer from Al Jazeera and CBC News.

You can also listen to The Conversation Weekly via any of the apps below, our RSS feed, or find out how else to listen here.