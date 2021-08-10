This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast explores why there aren’t enough trees to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be.

Bonnie Waring, senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and Environment, at Imperial College London, recently conducted a review of the available scientific literature to assess how much carbon forests could feasibly absorb. She says that if we absolutely maximised the amount of vegetation all land on Earth could hold, we’d sequester enough carbon to offset about ten years of greenhouse gas emissions at current rates.

Yet the fate of our species is inextricably linked to the survival of forests and the biodiversity they contain. By rushing to plant millions of trees for carbon capture, could we be inadvertently damaging the very forest properties that make them so vital to our wellbeing?

