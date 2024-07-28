Uni is not just about lectures. When choosing a degree, ask what supports are available to you

In August many Australian universities have open days as Year 12 students make up their minds about what they want to study next year.

There will be lots of things for prospective students to think about – including what course they want to study and what career they want to pursue.

Beyond questions about study content, there are five other important aspects to investigate about university life. These can have an impact on how much you enjoy your studies and how much you are supported to succeed.

1. Academic supports

Studying at university is different from school. You need to be more independent and there is less time “in class” (lectures or tutorials). This can be an adjustment for some students.

Check out what kinds of support are available to help students meet academic expectations. Some questions you could ask include:

what academic writing resources and supports are available?

can I get help to understand the expectations of essay writing and other forms of assessment?

can the library support me with database searches and referencing?

are there peer-supported study groups for my course?

what online learning platform is used and do we get an orientation?

can I use ChatGPT for assignments and what is the university’s approach to the use of AI?

2. Health and wellbeing services

Study at university can coincide with health and wellbeing challenges for students. You may be worried about study deadlines or cost-of-living, or there may be other things going on in your life you need help with. Some questions you could ask include:

what resources are available to help manage my health and wellbeing?

are there counsellors or mental health professionals?

is there a general practice or health clinic on campus?

is there a pharmacy?

are urgent mental health services accessible at all times?

what supports are available if I need help with access and inclusion?

3. Work-life-study balance

Many students need to work part-time to support themselves and have family or other life commitments. This can be challenging if deadlines all come at once or your schedule is very full.

Ask your university about how healthy work-life-study balance can be supported. This is of particular concern if your course has mandatory work experience placements. You could ask:

are there flexible study options?

can I start or switch to part-time study during my course or term?

how and when can I take a study break or leave of absence?

is there an option to complete part of my degree remotely?

4. Living costs

Being a student is typically a time of life when money is tight. But this is made even more difficult during cost-of-living and housing crises.

Ask about the full costs of study. Along with course fees or loans, check out the associated costs (such as equipment or textbooks) as well as potential supports. Specifically you could ask:

does the university offer emergency financial assistance?

is there financial counselling?

are there grants and scholarships and help to apply for these?

what materials do I need to buy for my course?

are there student discounts at local businesses to help reduce living expenses?

Also, don’t forget there are government payments available for eligible students.

5. Social supports and community

A significant part of enjoying university will be feeling as if you belong. So consider universities that foster inclusive environments and offer supportive networks. Some questions to ask include:

how does the university ensure students from diverse backgrounds are included and represented in campus activities and decision-making?

are there specific programs to support First Nations students?

what resources and support services are available for LGBTQIA+ students?

what supports can I access if I have disability?

Choosing a university isn’t just about the course or the degree – it’s finding your fit in a place that will help you realise your study and life goals. So, keep asking questions – academics, university staff and students at open days are there to help.