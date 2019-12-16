Home – Research and News

The Conversation

The proliferation of smart devices including healthcare devices means the health system is vulnerable to cyber attacks. The Conversation US | Motion Array

Video: The coronavirus pandemic lays bare a host of cyber issues

Anurag Papolu, The Conversation

The coronavirus pandemic lays bare the many vulnerabilities created by society’s dependence on the internet. Watch the video to learn more about these issues.
People have resorted to using scarves and bandanas as face masks to protect against spreading coronavirus. While cloth masks aren’t as effective as surgical masks, research suggests they can limit the spread of droplets. Jens Schleuter/Getty Images

Why wear face masks in public? Here’s what the research shows

Hector Chapa, Texas A&M University

U.S. health officials flipped their advice and now recommend everyone wear cloth masks in public to reduce the spread of coronavirus to others. Some cities have fines for going without masks.
An 18th-century illustration of a woman in a crinoline. James Francis Driscoll collection of historical American sheet music/The Internet Archive

Video: The fashionable history of social distancing

Anurag Papolu, The Conversation

From the bird masks of plague doctors and large voluminous skirts to hat pins and face masks, this video provides a quick tour through the history of protective fashion.
Undocumented migrants climb on a train known as ‘La Bestia’ in Las Patronas town, Veracruz state, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2018, to travel through Mexico and reach the U.S. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Migrants at US-Mexico border must get past cartels before their long journey ends

Paola Díaz, Diego Portales University

The US may be in sight from the border towns of Sonora, Mexico, but the trip is far from over. Cartels control the desert territory that divides the two countries – and no one gets through for free.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump meet the press at the 2019 NATO summit in London. AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

At 70, is NATO still important? 5 essential reads

Jeff Inglis, The Conversation

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization celebrates its 70th anniversary with a leaders' meeting in London, five US scholars shed light on NATO's history and its potential future.
Chilean President Sebastián Piñera decrees a state of emergency to restore public order after a day of violent protest, Oct.19, 2019. Sebastián Rodríguez/Prensa Presidencia

Chile protests: President’s speeches early in crisis missed the mark, AI study reveals

Alexis Javier Apablaza Campos, Universidad de Artes, Ciencias y Comunicación UNIACC

As protests raged across Chile last month, President Piñera repeatedly addressed the nation. Researchers fed his speeches into an AI system to assess the emotions behind his words.
Ella Balasa, who has antibiotic-resistant bacteria lodged inside her damaged lungs, prepares to inhale bacteria-killing viruses. AP Photo/Richard Drew

How scientists are combating ‘superbugs’: 4 essential reads

Bijal Trivedi, The Conversation

The CDC just released a list of bacteria and fungi that pose, or have the potential to pose, a serious health threat. Here are four strategies for curbing the rise of these superbugs.
A pitcher tries to throw a ball past a batter. AP Images/Eric Gay

Curious Kids: How does a curveball curve?

Jim Gregory, The Ohio State University

In baseball, a pitcher can throw a ball that seems to curve away just as it crosses the plate. How do they do it? It's all about aerodynamics.
A student on the campus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, trying out the hijab on World Hijab Day, 2017. AP Photo/Russell Contreras

Why Muslim women wear a hijab: 3 essential reads

Kalpana Jain, The Conversation

For Muslim women, the hijab is not simply about religion. They may wear it for a variety of reasons. On World Hijab Day. women – Muslim and non-Muslim, are invited to experience this head covering.
Clergy sex abuse was among the biggest religion stories of 2018. In this photo, a demonstrator holds up a protest sign at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma

Researching clergy sex abuse can take a heavy emotional toll: 3 essential reads

Kalpana Jain, The Conversation

For scholars, researching the Catholic Church can mean a laborious process involving several years. And talking to survivors of clergy sex abuse can carry its own pain and personal toll.