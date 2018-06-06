The Conversation

Israel-Palestine – Analysis and Comment

A Palestinian reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during protests against U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast initiative in the West Bank city of Ramallah. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Trump’s so-called Mideast ‘peace plan’ dispossesses Palestinians

Rachad Antonius, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)

The Israel-Palestine "peace" plan concocted by Donald Trump's administration openly violates the principles of international law and, if implemented, would set a dangerous precedent.
A Palestinian protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops during demonstrations against the Israeli offensive on Gaza in November 2019. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

What constitutes fair and unfair criticism of Israel?

Rhoda E. Howard-Hassmann, Wilfrid Laurier University

There's little hope as we head into 2020 that Israel will negotiate in good faith with Palestinian leaders. Yet Israel will never be safe from attack until it does so.
A new housing project in the West Bank settlement of Naale, part of the Israeli government’s recent push to increase its presence in the disputed territory, Jan. 1, 2019. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Israel’s West Bank settlements: 4 questions answered

Dov Waxman, Northeastern University

The US delighted Israel and outraged Palestinians by announcing it sees nothing illegal with Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Here, a brief history of this hotly disputed land.
Benny Gantz, left, leader of the Blue and White party; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right. REUTERS/Amir Cohen, left; Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS, right

The generals who challenged Netanyahu ran a campaign largely devoid of substance

Guy Ziv, American University School of International Service

They wanted to oust Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday's election, but the failure of three centrist generals to talk about key issues may have made Netanyahu the apparent winner.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, right, in the Israeli-held Golan Heights on March 11, 2019. Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP

Why Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory matters

Dina Badie, Centre College

Political leverage aside, it's a major source of water in a parched corner of the world that harbors significant oil deposits.
In this September 1993 photo, U.S. President Bill Clinton presides over White House ceremonies marking the signing of the peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, right, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Trump is just the latest U.S. president to push Palestine around

Philip Leech-Ngo, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa

Donald Trump's strong defence of Israel might be more boisterous than his predecessors, but it's consistent with the anti-Palestinian policies by previous U.S. administrations.
In this June 2018 photo, an Israeli tractor works to extinguish a fire started by a kite with an incendiary device launched from Gaza in a wheat field near the Israel/Gaza border. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Gaza’s fire kites and balloon bombs ignite tensions

Michael J. Armstrong, Brock University

Incendiary kites and balloons have joined artillery rockets in Gaza’s arsenal. They bleed Israel’s finances more than its people.