Israel-Palestine – Analysis and Comment

Mubarak held power for three decades, on the foundation of a personality cult.
The Israel-Palestine "peace" plan concocted by Donald Trump's administration openly violates the principles of international law and, if implemented, would set a dangerous precedent.
Long in the making, the US administration's Middle East plan was quickly rejected by Palestinian leaders. It was hardly surprising, as they took no part in its drafting.
A view from the West Bank on Donald Trump's 'deal of the century' for Israel and Palestine.
Trump's "deal of the century" is not a realistic plan to resolve a decades-old conflict, but an invitation to Israel to expand its territory at Palestine's expense.
The holy river is used and abused so much that it barely reaches the Dead Sea these days.
There's little hope as we head into 2020 that Israel will negotiate in good faith with Palestinian leaders. Yet Israel will never be safe from attack until it does so.
The US delighted Israel and outraged Palestinians by announcing it sees nothing illegal with Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Here, a brief history of this hotly disputed land.
The US no longer views Israeli settlements on the West Bank as going against international law. What this means for Palestinians.
Israel's blocakde of Gaza has created a state of physical imprisonment and human despair.
A major swing to the right and the abstention of a key demographic have bolstered the Israeli leader's position.
They wanted to oust Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday's election, but the failure of three centrist generals to talk about key issues may have made Netanyahu the apparent winner.
Political leverage aside, it's a major source of water in a parched corner of the world that harbors significant oil deposits.
Social media promised to be a democratising platform for citizen journalists – but now its limitations are becoming clear.
Ministers scrapping publicly over whether our embassy should be relocated is adding to the perception of government disunity and fanning the friction the issue has already caused with our neighbours.
The British Mandate in Palestine had its origins in the end of World War I and lasted until 1948. What happened next has devastated the Middle East ever since.
Michelle Grattan discusses the week in Australian politics with Nick Klomp.
It's increasingly obvious that as prime minister Morrison will do whatever he thinks it takes – and plumb some dubious depths – to serve his immediate purposes.
Donald Trump's strong defence of Israel might be more boisterous than his predecessors, but it's consistent with the anti-Palestinian policies by previous U.S. administrations.
Incendiary kites and balloons have joined artillery rockets in Gaza’s arsenal. They bleed Israel’s finances more than its people.
Palestinian nonviolent protests and mass movement of resistance is one of Israel's biggest fears.
A new bill proposes to ban reporters and civilians alike from photographing or videoing Israeli troops.
Apartheid has been removed from the statute books for almost three decades. But a de facto apartheid endures both economically and socially.
Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese is confident their candidates will win back their seats and is gearing up for the ALP's National Conference in late July.
A decades-long policy of ambiguity means that Israel's chemical arsenal remains the subject of speculation.