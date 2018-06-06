Israel-Palestine – Analysis and Comment

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Trump’s so-called Mideast ‘peace plan’ dispossesses Palestinians The Israel-Palestine "peace" plan concocted by Donald Trump's administration openly violates the principles of international law and, if implemented, would set a dangerous precedent.

Susan Walsh/AP Photo Has Trump proposed a Middle East peace plan – or terms of surrender for the Palestinians? Long in the making, the US administration's Middle East plan was quickly rejected by Palestinian leaders. It was hardly surprising, as they took no part in its drafting.

AAP/EPA/Michael Reynolds Trump’s Middle East ‘vision’ is a disaster that will only make things worse Trump's "deal of the century" is not a realistic plan to resolve a decades-old conflict, but an invitation to Israel to expand its territory at Palestine's expense.

Christopher Sprake / shutterstock Israel is hoarding the Jordan River – it’s time to share the water The holy river is used and abused so much that it barely reaches the Dead Sea these days.

(AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) What constitutes fair and unfair criticism of Israel? There's little hope as we head into 2020 that Israel will negotiate in good faith with Palestinian leaders. Yet Israel will never be safe from attack until it does so.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Israel’s West Bank settlements: 4 questions answered The US delighted Israel and outraged Palestinians by announcing it sees nothing illegal with Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Here, a brief history of this hotly disputed land.

Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA US no longer thinks Israeli settlements are illegal – this is a green light for more Palestinian displacement The US no longer views Israeli settlements on the West Bank as going against international law. What this means for Palestinians.

Yaser Alashqar Gaza: what life is like under the continuing Israeli blockade Israel's blocakde of Gaza has created a state of physical imprisonment and human despair.

EPA/Jim Hollander Israel election: four key factors that led to Netanyahu’s historic victory A major swing to the right and the abstention of a key demographic have bolstered the Israeli leader's position.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen, left; Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS, right The generals who challenged Netanyahu ran a campaign largely devoid of substance They wanted to oust Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday's election, but the failure of three centrist generals to talk about key issues may have made Netanyahu the apparent winner.

Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP Why Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory matters Political leverage aside, it's a major source of water in a parched corner of the world that harbors significant oil deposits.

Joel Carrett/AAP View from The Hill: What about a Jerusalem consulate as a Morrison escape hatch? Ministers scrapping publicly over whether our embassy should be relocated is adding to the perception of government disunity and fanning the friction the issue has already caused with our neighbours.

Palestine and Britain: forgotten legacy of World War I that devastated the Middle East The British Mandate in Palestine had its origins in the end of World War I and lasted until 1948. What happened next has devastated the Middle East ever since.

Dean Lewins/AAP Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison braces for judgement by Malcolm Turnbull’s old voters It's increasingly obvious that as prime minister Morrison will do whatever he thinks it takes – and plumb some dubious depths – to serve his immediate purposes.

(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) Trump is just the latest U.S. president to push Palestine around Donald Trump's strong defence of Israel might be more boisterous than his predecessors, but it's consistent with the anti-Palestinian policies by previous U.S. administrations.

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Gaza’s fire kites and balloon bombs ignite tensions Incendiary kites and balloons have joined artillery rockets in Gaza’s arsenal. They bleed Israel’s finances more than its people.

EPA/Mohammed Saber Palestinians are not powerless – they can take the initiative Palestinian nonviolent protests and mass movement of resistance is one of Israel's biggest fears.

shutterstock Remembering South Africa’s catastrophe: the 1948 poll that heralded apartheid Apartheid has been removed from the statute books for almost three decades. But a de facto apartheid endures both economically and socially.