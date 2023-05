Vaksin malaria adalah lompatan besar ke depan: tapi inovasi tidak boleh berhenti di sini

Disclosure statement

Jaishree Raman receives funding from the National Research Foundation of South Africa, the National Health Laboratory Services Research Trust and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She is affiliated with Centre for Emerging Zoonotic Diseases, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the Wits Research for Malaria, University of Witwatersrand and the UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria.

Shüné Oliver receives funding from the National Research Foundation of South Africa and the National Health Laboratory Services Services Research Trust. She is affiliated with Centre for Emerging Zoonotic Diseases, National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the Wits Research for Malaria, University of Witwatersrand.