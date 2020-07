Vers les prothèses de cerveau : quand neurones artificiels et naturels dialoguent

Disclosure statement

Timothée Levi receives funding from the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme (ICT-FET FP7/2007-2013, FET Young Explorers scheme) under grant agreement n284772 BRAINBOW.

Paolo Bonifazi was funded by the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme (ICT-FET FP7/2007-2013, FET Young Explorers scheme) under grant agreement n284772 BRAINBOW (www. brainbowproject.eu). This work has been realized within the activity of the Joint Italian-Israeli Laboratory on Integrative Network Neuroscience financed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (P.B., A.B.). Paolo Bonifazi acknowledge financial support from from Ikerbasque (The Basque Foundation for Science) (P.B.) and from the Ministerio Economia, Industria y Competitividad of Spain (grant SAF2015-69484-R (MINECO/FEDER)) (PB).