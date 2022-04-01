VIDEO: A budget and (more) talk of bullying before voters are sent to the polls

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

They canvass Tuesday’s giveaway budget, aimed at enticing back voters who, according to the polls, have strayed from the government in droves, and Anthony Albanese’s budget reply, which targeted aged care for its big policy announcement.

The week also saw Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells’ outburst against Scott Morrison, labelling him a bully, and declaring “he is not fit to be prime minister”.