University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They discuss Australia’s relationship with China as tensions rise over Taiwan, the inquiry into that New York post former NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro never got to take up, and the Albanese government’s jobs summit. They also canvass the prospects for a fresh batch of “teals’, gearing up for state elections in Victoria and NSW.