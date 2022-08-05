VIDEO: Government’s climate win, Plibersek says no to coal mine, Albanese moves forward on referendum

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

Michelle and Caroline discuss the first fortnight sitting of the new parliament, with the government’s emissions reduction bill passing on the final day, leaving the opposition looking divided and with the big challenge of forging a credible climate policy for the next election.

This week also saw Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek indicate she will block the development of a new coal mine, backed by Clive Palmer, that she says would have had an adverse impact on the Great Barrier Reef.

Michelle and Caroline also canvass the prospects and difficulties for the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, after Anthony Albanese released the draft wording at the weekend.