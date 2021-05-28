VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week of Senate estimates and question time

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the scrutiny faced by the government over the course of the parliamentary sitting week - in relation to the vaccine rollout, the fourth lockdown in Victoria, and the handling of the Brittany Higgins matter by the Department of Parliamentary Services and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.