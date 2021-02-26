VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Craig Kelly, Linda Reynolds and JobSeeker

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the continued probe into the culture of the government and parliament house, Craig Kelly’s future following his departure from the LNP, Linda Reynold’s future in light of the Brittany Higgins alllegations and her hospital visit, as well as the beginning of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and the government’s new JobSeeker payment.