A sign reading 'The ACT is in lockdown'
Lukas Coch/AAP

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on mandatory vaccination and the IPCC report

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss provisional approval of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the wider question of vaccine hesitancy - especially in light of George Christensen’s controversial speech before Question Time on Tuesday.

They also discuss the government’s response to the grim report out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which has called for immediate action to combat global warming.

