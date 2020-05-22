VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the China-Australia trade war and state border policy

Michelle Grattan talks with President Professor Paddy Nixon (remotely) about the week in politics, including the hefty tarifs imposed on Australia’s barley, and the inter-state debate between the state and territory premiers.
