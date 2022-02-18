 Menu Close
Scott Morrison
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Morrison government weaponising national security

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

In this episode they review the penultimate sitting weeks in the parliamentary term, with only budget week left before the election.

In parliament we saw Labor ramp up its attack on the aged care crisis, calling for the resignation of the Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services, Richard Colbeck.

Meanwhile the government has brought national security centre stage, accusing Labor of being soft on China, with Scott Morrison even going so far as dubbing deputy opposition leader Richard Marles a ‘Manchurian candidate.’ Unusually, we saw the current and a former head of ASIO entering the debate.

Michelle and Caroline also take a look at THAT 60 Minutes program, which put a lot of focus on Jenny Morrison.

