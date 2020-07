University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon and Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan discuss the week in politics including the return to lockdown in Victoria, National Cabinet setting to slow the flow of Australian’s returning from overseas, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that the government will be providing more liberalised visa conditions for citizens of Hong Kong, and Kristy McBain, the Labor candidate, winner of the Eden-Monaro by-election.