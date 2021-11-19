VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Senate’s ABC inquiry, policy announcements, and federal integrity commission

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week they discuss Liberal Andrew Bragg’s move to open a Senate investigation into the ABC’s complaints process, while there is already an ABC independent inquiry in progress. Bragg has faced a backlash from ABC chair Ita Buttrose, who has accused the government of interference and attempting to intimidate the broadcaster.

They also canvass recently announced policies from both major parties. The government has released its policy for developing and expanding critical technologies, while Labor has promised $2.4 billion to fix the NBN network.

The government was expected to produce its federal integrity commission legislation in parliament’s final sitting fortnight of 2021, which starts next week. But whether that will happen is now unclear. The government is giving priority to its religious discrimination bill.