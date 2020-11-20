VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the South Australian lockdown and the Brereton inquiry

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week the pair discuss the six-day lockdown in South Australia, despite dwindling cases, and how this lockdown will affect the prime minister’s hopes for an ‘open christmas’. Also discussed is the Brereton report in misconduct by SAS operatives during the Afghanistan conflict, and how allegations of war crime will affect Australia’s national identity domestically and internationally.