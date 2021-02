University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the first parliamentary sitting week of the year, including the government’s plan to vaccinate the populace by October, the prime minister’s appearance before the press club outlining his plans for the year, and the unexpected problem backbencher Craig Kelly has created for the liberal party.