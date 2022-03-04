VIDEO: The war, the floods, and COVID and campaigning

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They canvass the war between Russia and Ukraine, as Western nations continue to ramp up tough sanctions against Russia and uncertainty hangs over the future.

Meanwhile the Quad (the US, Japan, India, Australia) met in the early hours of Friday (Australian time) when leaders reaffirmed “their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”. This follows concern by some observers that the events in Eastern Europe could embolden the Chinese to move against Taiwan.

Paddy and Michelle also discuss the devastating floods in Queensland and NSW, as well as the possible disruption COVID could bring for electioneering.