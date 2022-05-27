 Menu Close
The Conversation
Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden
Evan Vucci

VIDEO: Victors and feather dusters as election changes the guard

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team, look at the first week of an Albanese government.

They discuss Prime Minister Albanese’s trip to the Quad meeting, Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s address to Pacific leaders, the tough times ahead as cost of living pressures increase, and the future of the Liberal Party under Peter Dutton, as it faces a massive rebuilding task after losing a swag of seats to “teals”.

