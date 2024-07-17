Want to spur your child’s intellectual development? Use audiobooks instead of videos

It’s not uncommon today to see children glued to their screens. In fact, 80% of parents with children 11 or younger say their kids watch YouTube videos, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center poll. Half of these parents say their kids watch videos every day – some even several times a day.

But staring at a screen for too long can negatively impact children’s well-being – even creating dependency. According to research, kids demonstrate less curiosity, self-control and emotional stability when their screen time surpasses one hour a day. They are also more likely to experience anxiety and depression and suffer from sleep disruptions, obesity and impaired social skills. Even short, fast-paced videos have consequences, impacting the self-regulation and working memory of young children.

I believe it is essential to explore how to use technology in a way that can positively impact children’s ability to think and communicate. Audiobooks present a compelling case.

Starting around three and a half years of age, most children can comprehend simple stories and fairy tales. Audiobooks can be particularly useful during car rides, bedtime routine and quiet playtime. For school-aged children, they can engage reluctant readers by providing an alternative way to experience books. And most importantly, they can nurture kids’ intellectual growth – much more than videos.

Here are five ways that audiobooks can enhance children’s ability to learn:

Enhances imagination and intelligence

Unlike videos, which provide visual and auditory stimuli, audiobooks rely solely on listening. This encourages children to visualize the story in their minds, training them to use their voluntary imagination. In contrast, passive videos provide preformed images that require no voluntary imagination.

Unlike involuntary imagination, which happens spontaneously and unintentionally, such as in a dream during sleep, voluntary imagination is the deliberate effort to create new images in the mind. People are not born with this ability. Rather, it must be actively developed during childhood through conversations and engagement with stories and fairy tales.

Research indicates that voluntary imagination leads to improved problem-solving skills. In fact, training voluntary imagination is crucial for intellectual development.

Develops listening skills and attention span

Listening to audiobooks requires children to focus and pay attention to the spoken word, promoting the development of listening skills. Unlike the passive consumption of videos, where the visual component dominates a child’s attention, comprehending an audiobook demands active listening. This can improve a child’s ability to concentrate and maintain attention for longer periods.

Expands vocabulary and language skills

Audiobooks are a valuable tool for expanding a child’s vocabulary and enhancing language skills. Exposure to rich and varied language allows children to encounter new words and phrases in context, which aids in understanding and retention.

Compared with print books, audiobooks feature expressive narration, which can model proper pronunciation, intonation and rhythm.

Encourages independent learning

Audiobooks can foster a sense of independence in young children as they create their own unique vision of the scenes and events described in a book. This can cultivate a habit of independent learning as children follow complex narratives, infer meaning and make connections between different parts of the story. This self-directed learning approach can improve self-esteem and study skills and lay a strong foundation for future academic success.

Preserves eyesight

Excessive screen time can strain children’s eyes, leading to discomfort and potential long-term vision problems, including nearsightedness. Audiobooks, on the other hand, eliminate the need for screens, giving children’s eyes a much-needed break.

Audiobooks are a powerful tool for enhancing a child’s cognitive and linguistic development, and many are available for free at local libraries or on apps like LibriVox. As parents and educators seek to nurture smarter and more well-rounded children, audiobooks can play a significant role.