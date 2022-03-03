What next for Ukraine, Russia and the world? Ask the experts in an online event from The Conversation

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, events have moved at a dizzying pace. We have witnessed unprecedented responses throughout the world, from Germany’s “overnight” creation of a €100-billion army fund to the ejection of Russia from the Swift financial messaging system.

To try to make sense of these extraordinary and disturbing events, The Conversation has been calling on the wisdom and experience of an array of expert voices. They’ve helped us to address such questions as:

But as the situation continues to unfold in often chaotic and unpredictable ways, we know you have many more questions that need answering. To aid our collective understanding, we’ve organised a special online event for Monday, March 14 from 5pm-6pm GMT, featuring four leading academics with specialist knowledge of different aspects of the crisis.

Joining me on the panel will be:

I will be chairing this event. Please feel free to send me your questions in advance, on any aspect of the crisis, to this email address: uk-webinars@theconversation.com, marked “Ukraine event”.

This online event will be free to watch directly via Facebook, YouTube and on Twitter. No registration is needed but you can sign up to receive a reminder about the event and how to watch here.