What the Thai cave rescue can teach us about unconventional leadership

Leadership can emerge from unexpected places, especially during times of crisis. One such example occurred during the 2018 rescue of a group of 12 young soccer players and their coach, who were trapped in a cave in northern Thailand after heavy rains blocked their exit route.

The 17-day rescue operation involved a co-ordinated response from thousands of people, including 2,000 soldiers, 200 divers and personnel from 100 government agencies. The success of the operation was largely due to an unconventional group of leaders: an international group of cave divers whose unique expertise was vital to the rescue effort.

Our recent research on the rescue aimed to explore how leadership can emerge outside of the traditional chain of command. To do this, we analyzed a documentary and news coverage about the rescue, along with scientific literature and online searches, including LinkedIn profiles.

We wanted to better understand development of leaders who don’t adhere to the stereotypical image of heroic or charismatic leaders. These atypical leaders challenge our conventional ideas about what a leader should look like, or how they should act.

From advisers to leaders

Tham Luang Nang Non is a cave located beneath Doi Nang Non, a mountain range on the border between Thailand and Myanmar. On June 23, 2018, a group of 12 boys from a local soccer team and their assistant coach became trapped in the cave after heavy rainfall blocked their way out.

On June 25, Royal Thai Navy SEAL divers arrived and began searching the cave for the team, but the flooding made it impossible to locate them. Initially, civilian cave divers were brought in as advisers to the Navy SEALs. However, when the SEAL divers failed to locate the trapped team, the cave divers took the lead.

On July 2, two divers from the British Cave Rescue Council found the group alive, and their roles shifted from being advisers to active participants in the rescue operation.

Following the discovery, the Thai Navy SEAL divers attempted to reclaim their roles as primary rescuers, believing they had the ability to complete the mission. However, their overconfidence and underestimation of the challenges ahead led to a critical setback: those who reached the children were unable to return with them due to a lack of oxygen.

With the situation worsening, the cave divers successfully persuaded the conventional leaders in place — Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, Lt. Gen. Bancha Duriyapunt, Rear-Admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew and Capt. Anan Surawan — to allow them to take over the mission.

The cave divers assembled a new team of expert cave divers from around the world. The extraction began on July 8, and by July 10, everyone had been rescued.

The ‘Rudolph Effect’

The rescue operation demonstrates how individuals with specialized skills and social capital can step up to lead effectively, even in the most challenging situations.

Before the rescue, many viewed cave diving as odd, and even abnormal. In the documentary The Rescue, cave diver Josh Bratchley acknowledged that being in a pitch-black cave underwater is “probably some people’s worst nightmares.” But for cave diver Jim Warny, “once I get underground, that all disappears.”

For these self-described unconventional individuals, their love for cave diving and exploration serves as a form of escape and empowerment, while accepting that they stand apart from the norm.

However, their knowledge of navigating cold and dark waters underground, combined with their capital within the cave diving community, made the cave divers effective leaders. This case study demonstrates how leadership can emerge unexpectedly, and how atypical skills like cave diving, if valued and encouraged, can lead to innovative solutions.

In our study, we coined the term the “Rudolph Effect” to describe how outcasts and unconventional individuals can become key leaders when given opportunities. Like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the term’s namesake, these leaders can guide their teams through extreme situations effectively, using skills and perspectives that traditional leaders might not possess.

Unconventional and trustworthy helpers can transform into leaders, leveraging their unique skills, knowledge and social capital to manage extreme situations. But this transformation is only possible if they have the chance to demonstrate their abilities.

Cultivating unconventional leaders

The need for these unique leaders isn’t limited to extreme situations. By highlighting an extreme example, we aim to show that managers should create more opportunities for unconventional thinkers to contribute, even in day-to-day situations.

Managers should identify and nurture leadership potential in individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences. By doing this, organizations can not only improve their ability to handle crises, but also widen their pool of potential leaders. This diversity strengthens companies, making them more resilient and adaptable when facing unexpected challenges.

This case study serves as a reminder for managers to constantly reassess and adjust their resources to achieve their goals. In tough situations, it can be beneficial to bring in leaders who think outside the box.

Managers should be aware of the unique skills and connections within their teams to identify these unconventional leaders during their risk planning. They should also have backup plans ready in case initial solutions prove ineffective.