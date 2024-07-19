What young neurodivergent employees need to know about starting work — and how to get the right support

When Ernst & Young opened its first Neurodiverse Center for Excellence in Philadelphia in 2016, the professional services firm was hailed as a pioneering workplace. People from all over the US applied for the 15 roles advertised and headed to Dallas for interviews.

One applicant drove all night – from California – just to be there. Despite being an MIT doctoral graduate, he had struggled to find work – a professional experience all too familiar to many neurodivergent people. As global vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion, Karyn Twaronite, put it, “these were people with phenomenal degrees and educational experiences, but they weren’t necessarily hired for the jobs that they wanted.”

More people than ever are being diagnosed as neurodivergent. In the UK, conditions including ADHD and autism are estimated to affect 15-20% of the population. This is particularly true for younger people. Surveys show that one in five workers between the ages of 16-24, and as many as one in two, aged 25-34, identify as neurodivergent.

There is no “right” way of thinking. However, certain traits associated with these conditions can make it difficult to thrive in a traditional work environment.

According to the UK National Autistic Society, 45% of neurodivergent people have lost or left their job because of challenges due to being misunderstood. Many people have reported facing discrimination at work due to their neurodiversity. In 2022, 102 cases were heard at employment tribunals.

If you were recently diagnosed, you may be wondering what to disclose to your employer and, more broadly, how to navigate the workplace. Self-awareness and open communication are important. Knowing your rights is crucial.

Navigating neurodiversity

Traits associated with neurodivergent conditions include attention to detail, hyperfocus, creativity and problem-solving abilities. These can be valuable assets in many fields.

But not every workplace has the same structures or vision in place to see all employees thrive in this way. Traditional work environments can present challenges.

Self-awareness is the first step towards seeking the support you need. Take the time to understand what your strengths are and what you find most challenging. Some people experience executive function or organisational difficulties. You may have difficulty meeting deadlines or being expected to multitask.

Others have sensory sensitivities or find social communication and interactions with colleagues stressful.

Open communication is key. You need to be able to tell your employers or HR departments about your neurodiversity and work out, with them, what adjustments might be required. Accommodations can be made to help you do your job and ensure you feel included in the workplace.

It is also crucial to understand what protections the law affords you. Knowing your rights empowers you to advocate for yourself effectively.

In the US, the Americans with Disabilities Act has led to a greater understanding of neurodivergent and mental health conditions, and empowered employees to ask for better support at work.

In the UK, under the Equality Act, employers are required to provide reasonable adjustments to ensure equal opportunities for all employees. Neurodivergent workers are likely to meet the legal definition of disability.

This legislation protects workers from disclosing any medical information until an unconditional offer of employment has been made. As an employee, you can then disclose any illnesses or conditions without the fear of not being hired or having your employment terminated. You will usually need to provide medical evidence from a GP or occupational health adviser. Your employer has to consider these and make reasonable adjustments.

Each person will have different needs so reasonable adjustments will vary. If you struggle with sensory sensitivities or find commuting too overwhelming, you might ask for a flexible schedule or remote working. Within an office or other workplace setting, it might be possible to create a quiet space or use noise-cancelling headphones.

If you find organisation, time management or communication hard, there are assistive technologies and software that can help. Equally, you might benefit from access to additional training or coaching, to develop specific skills or strategies. Or you might simply benefit from your bosses knowing to purposefully be clear in their communications and instructions. Sometimes people need to be told to ensure that their employees really understand what is being asked of them.

Importantly, these reasonable adjustments should not be a box-ticking exercise. More companies are recognising that catering to all employees’ needs is, in fact, good for everyone. In other words, know your value.

Dealing with discrimination

If you’ve experienced unlawful discrimination, make an official complaint. Speak to HR or to a colleague you trust. When addressing discrimination, consider your objectives. Are you seeking financial compensation, an apology or corrective actions? Additionally, think about the urgency with which you need a resolution.

It’s often best to try to resolve your problem informally first. It may stop the problem getting worse and avoid the expense and stress of taking legal action. You should, however, be aware that there are strict time limits for taking legal action. It’s therefore best to act as early as possible.

Ernst & Young now counts 23 centres of excellence across 10 countries, and has a stellar 92% retention rate among its neurodivergent employees. Other large businesses including car manufacturer Ford and investment bank JPMorganChase have launched similar hiring schemes to recruit neurodiverse talent.

As Twaronite has put it, focusing on neurodivergent talent has been “tremendously beneficial” for business: “There are very few things that are a win-win for a company and for their employees. This is one of them.” So don’t be shy in requesting the support you need to be able to thrive at work.