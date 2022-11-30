Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing.

How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace.

In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address racism. They put out statements of solidarity and in some cases, affirmations of their commitment to anti-racism in the workplace.

But University of Toronto Prof. Kang says that without action-plans to back up those ideas, those statements can cause harm. They can lead to greater blocks to success for racialized employees and job seekers.

Join us and listen to Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Prof. Kang to discuss her work and personal experiences. Kang is a Canada Research Chair in Identity, Diversity and Inclusion and host of the podcast For the Love of Work.

From performative allyship in the workplace to resumé whitening practices in job applications to the grey area in being a “diversity hire” or the first racialized employee, explore the many facets of tokenism and how we can challenge and reshape the institutional practices that keep racialized employees from thriving in the workplace.

Articles in The Conversation

Transcript

The unedited version of the transcript is available here.

Don’t Call Me Resilient is produced in partnership with the Journalism Innovation Lab at the University of British Columbia and with a grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.