You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself

We all know physical activity has many health benefits, including for mental health. It helps manage stress, ease joint or back pain, and boost energy levels.

Exercise can also improve brain function and sleep, and lift mood. In contrast, inactivity or spending too much time sedentary is a leading factor in developing a range of diseases.

The World Health Organization recommends we should do a weekly minimum of 150-300 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity, such as walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity, such as swimming, jogging or an exercise class – as well as regular strength training.

However, many people fail to meet these guidelines. So what to do about this health crisis?

There is already evidence that when GPs give patients guidance and continued support to increase physical activity, this encourages them to be more physically active – at least in the short term. However, we don’t yet know the best way for doctors to communicate with patients to help them sustain these increased activity levels so the current guidance and support on offer to patients isn’t as effective as it could be.

For example, my latest research examines the “motivational interviewing” (MI) method GPs currently use to encourage patients to change their lifestyle. MI is a patient-centred, non-confrontational communication style that helps patients address any problem behaviour by exploring their ambivalence towards changing it. MI has been shown to help patients with a host of health problems, including addiction issues, eating disorders, smokers and those with diabetes to change their behaviour.

However, I found that while MI programmes can help patients increase their total amount of physical activity – the benefits are only short term.

Ten simple ways to be more physically active

If you want more physical activity in your life, then, there are many self-directed things you can do to help yourself, without joining a programme or seeing your GP.

Here are ten simple and effective ways to help you become – and stay – more physically active:

1) Don’t sit, stand

We sit a lot. In fact, it’s likely you’re sitting right now – and you needn’t be. Sitting for long periods has been linked with many adverse health outcomes, so try to stand more.

2) Take the stairs

Being physically active needn’t mean expensive gym memberships. Try building physical activity into your daily routine. One easy way to do this is by swapping the lift or escalator for the stairs.

3) Make it fun

If you like doing something, you’re more likely to continue doing it. Why not try an activity you liked doing as a child, or even something new? Who knows, you might enjoy it.

4) Phone a friend

Exercising with a friend or loved one is a great way to stay motivated, and it can make physical activity more fun too.

5) Do less, more often

“Snacktivity” – a term for breaking up your activity into shorter activity “snacks” – can help you increase activity in convenient, manageable bursts while reaping the health benefits.

6) Track your progress

Activity trackers aren’t a fad. There is evidence that just using an activity tracker such as a pedometer to count steps or a smart watch that logs activity can help increase your activity levels, reduce body fat and increase muscle mass – and increase your overall physical fitness.

7) Get into a habit

We know it takes about ten weeks to form a habit. Repetition is key – so stick with it and keep going. Once you’ve formed a physical activity habit, it will be hard to shake it off.).

8) Hold still

Try to incorporate isometric exercises like the plank or wall squats into your routine. These exercises, which need no equipment, require you to tighten muscles and hold still – and have been shown to lower your blood pressure.

9) Set a goal

Give yourself an achievable target to work towards – it will motivate you to reach your goal.

10) Reward yourself

And don’t forget to reward yourself when you meet that goal. You can also build in rewards to mark your progress along the way. After all, who doesn’t like to treat themselves when they’ve done well?