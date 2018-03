Acclaimed British theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking has died aged 76. After being diagnosed at the age of 21, he had lived for more than half a century with motor neurone disease.

A family statement recorded Hawking as saying:

It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.

