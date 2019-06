Bagaimana transisi dari batu bara: 4 pelajaran dari penutupan pembangkit di berbagai negara

Disclosure statement

Chris Briggs receives research funding from various government and non-government organisations. In 2018-19 this includes the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the Greenpeace Foundation.

Elsa Dominish receives research funding from various government and non-government organisations. In 2018-19 this includes the federal and NSW governments, the European Climate Foundation, Stewart Investors and Greenpeace Foundation.

Franziska Mey receives research funding from various government and non-government organisations. In 2018-19 this includes the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and Greenpeace Germany.