Full response from a spokesperson for Brendan O'Connor

In relation to this FactCheck on Labor’s claim that penalty rate cuts will “rip off” 700,000 people, a spokesperson for Labor’s shadow minister for employment and workplace relations Brendan O'Connor said:

The McKell Institute’s independent figures combined with pharmacy retail workers show around 700,000 workers could face cuts to their penalty rates.

Up to 700,000 workers will have their wages slashed as a result of the Fair Work Commission’s decision.

Our numbers are based on independent data.

The Prime Minister himself has used the figure 600,000.