The Conversation
Mgqtxqjy 1492991342

Full response from a spokesperson for Brendan O'Connor

Labor has said penalty rate cuts would ‘rip off’ 700,000 workers. AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Full response from a spokesperson for Brendan O'Connor

Sunanda Creagh

Author

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Labor has said penalty rate cuts would ‘rip off’ 700,000 workers. AAP Image/Lukas Coch

In relation to this FactCheck on Labor’s claim that penalty rate cuts will “rip off” 700,000 people, a spokesperson for Labor’s shadow minister for employment and workplace relations Brendan O'Connor said:

The McKell Institute’s independent figures combined with pharmacy retail workers show around 700,000 workers could face cuts to their penalty rates.

Up to 700,000 workers will have their wages slashed as a result of the Fair Work Commission’s decision.

Our numbers are based on independent data.

The Prime Minister himself has used the figure 600,000.

Help combat alt-facts and fake news and donate to independent journalism. Tax deductible.

Make a donation

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 50,500 academics and researchers from 2,040 institutions.

Register now