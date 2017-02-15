Full response from Mark McGowan on methamphetamine use in Western Australia

In relation to this FactCheck on the rates of methamphetamine use in Western Australia, The Conversation requested sources and comment from West Australian Labor leader Mark McGowan.

In response, a spokesperson for Mark McGowan said (questions from The Conversation in bold):

When Mark McGowan used the term “we”, was he was referring to Western Australia?

Yes.

Could you please provide a source, or sources, to support the assertion that Western Australia (if that is confirmed as the reference point) has the worst rate of methamphetamine usage in the country?

Sources: National Drug Strategy Household Survey detailed report 2013 (the 2016 report is not out yet - so this is the latest). Quote from Page 11 of the report ‘Meth/amphetamine use was higher in Western Australia (3.8%) than any other jurisdiction.’ Also media citing WA Police Commissioner in November 2016 (PerthNow report) - ‘[Police Commissioner] Karl O'Callaghan said our findings reflected the fact WA continued to have the highest meth use per capita in Australia.’ Liberal National Government also acknowledges that WA has the highest rate (WA Government “Western Australian Meth Strategy”) Page 7.

Could you confirm that when Mr McGowan used the term “worst”, he was indicating the highest rates?

Yes.

Is there any other comment you’d like us to include?