Full response from One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson for a FactCheck on fathers dying by suicide

In relation to this FactCheck, The Conversation requested sources and comment from One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson and one of the party’s Queensland election candidates, Tracey Bell-Henselin, regarding their statements about fathers dying by suicide as a result of family breakdown.

In response, a spokesperson for Dickson provided these comments. Dickson said:

I would like to clarify One Nation’s Keeping Families Connected Policy. Let’s be clear – domestic violence in any form cannot be tolerated. One Nation is seeking to put the issue of family breakdowns under a national spotlight. We need to look behind what is happening in this country and as politicians we have an obligation to make the system work better. Our policy is aimed at keeping families connected. We do not wish to take any support away from women. Current legislation provides poor support for male victims of domestic violence. We believe that the preamble to the Domestic Violence Act must be amended to make it gender-neutral. One Nation believes domestic violence policy should also firmly focus on the children impacted through marriage breakdown. The resulting separation of parents should not unduly cause restriction of access to children for one parent, if there is no evidence of domestic violence.

