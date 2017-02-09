Full responses from Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten

In relation to this FactCheck on Australia’s bulk billing rates, The Conversation requested sources and comment from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten to support their conflicting statements about bulk billing rates.

Full response from Bill Shorten’s office

In response to the request, a spokesperson for Bill Shorten pointed The Conversation to Medicare statistics for the 2016 September quarter.

The spokesperson added:

The Government’s figures show that from June to September 2016 the bulk billing rate for non-referred attendances fell from 84.6% to 84.1%. Through an information request through the Parliamentary Budget Office, we know that for item 23(a) – a standard GP consultation – we also know the bulk billing rate is falling: from 82.81% in April 2016 to 82.38% in May 2016 to 81.97% in June 2016. This trend continues as is reflected in the rate falling for all non-referred attendances from June to September. There has also been reports of many doctors changing their bulk billing practices after 1 July “when they knew the Turnbull government had been re-elected and the freeze would continue”. This freeze is in place until July 2020.

Full response from Malcolm Turnbull’s office

Questions from The Conversation in bold:

Could you please provide a source (or sources) to support the assertion that bulk billing rates are at record levels?

The headline bulk billing rate of 85.1% for GP services is the official bulk billing figure for 2015-16. This is the highest bulk billing rate for GP services since 1984-85 (when Medicare started) – ie: record levels. The headline bulk billing rate of 78.2% for all Medicare services is the official bulk billing figure for 2015-16. This is the highest bulk billing rate for Total Medicare services since 1984-85 (when Medicare started) ie: again, record levels. Source: Annual Medicare Statistics: 2015-16 (latest available) Table 1.4a.

Was the prime minister referring to any specific type of bulk billing, for example GP bulk billing? Or overall bulk billing rates?

Both the GP bulk billing rate and the bulk billing rate for all Medicare services are at record levels.

Is there any other comment you’d like us to include?